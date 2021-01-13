Alexander City Schools to Switch to Remote Learning on January 19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alexander City Schools Supt. Dr. Keith Lankford has announced that the school system will switch to remote learning effective Tuesday, January 19. Students are scheduled to be able to return to in-person classes on Monday, February 1.

Lankford says the reason for the decision was an increase in COVID-19 cases within the school system. He says cases have risen in the past five days:

21 students positive, 255 others in quarantine

3 teachers positive, 24 other faculty/staff in quarantine

1 child nutrition worker positive, 6 others in quarantine

Lankford says the situation is constantly being monitored.

He says students who need electronic devices for remote learning will be issued one to use. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, with pickup between 11AM-12:30PM at Stephens Elementary School.

He says during this time, no spectators will be allowed at AHSAA events.