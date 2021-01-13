Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Plans Changing in Montgomery Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery has announced that its plans to remember the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be changing this year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The national holiday honoring Dr. King is Monday, January 18.

“As rising COVID-19 rates threaten our overall health and safety, we must take precautions and reimagine annual celebrations – even Dr. King’s birthday and the Day of Service,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement. “In doing so, the city will offer a slate of innovative virtual opportunities that fully encapsulate the spirit of Dr. King while embracing his global impact,” he said.

The 2021 MLK Student Perspectives Contest asks Montgomery students to submit a brief video presentation of their favorite quote from one of Dr. King’s speeches, sermons or interviews and explain how it resonates with them today.

The deadline for submission is noon on Friday. Get More Details

The city launched a new tool on its website that curates events organized by various community partners. You can use the tool to discover local and national virtual celebrations as well as service opportunities designed by nonprofits that will strictly observe COVID-19 guidelines. Get More Details

Capital City Connection, the city’s local government-educational cable channel, will air programming related to Dr. King and his lasting legacy throughout the weekend. CCC can be found on Charter Spectrum Cable channel 181 and WOW! Cable channel 96. It is also streamed on the city’s website. See It Here