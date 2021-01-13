Freezing Fog Advisory in Effect until 9AM Wednesday Morning

by Ryan Stinnett

* WHAT…Visibility below one half mile at times due to freezing fog and low clouds.

* WHERE…Northwest two thirds of Central Alabama, generally along and northwest of Interstate 85.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.