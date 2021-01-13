Freezing Fog Advisory in Effect until 9AM Wednesday Morning
* WHAT…Visibility below one half mile at times due to freezing fog and low clouds.
* WHERE…Northwest two thirds of Central Alabama, generally along and northwest of Interstate 85.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.