Freezing Fog/Wintry Mix Possible to Start Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

An upper-level low will moves across the state today and it is responsible for the clouds and areas if precipitation that we are dealing with this morning. A light wintry mix is possible through the mid-morning hours, and we are also dealing with freezing fog this morning, so there could certainly be some slick spots on elevated surfaces this morning.

All the precip will be over by midday and for the afternoon, we should see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. For tomorrow, expect more sun than clouds with highs near 60°.

FRIDAY FRONT: A cold front will move through the state early Friday, and again limited moisture means it should move through in a mostly in dry fashion, but we will mention at least the chance for an isolated shower and you can expect more clouds than sun. Temperatures will likely climb into the 50s on Friday, before they start to fall during the day as colder air returns to state and should settle into the 40s by late afternoon with a chilly north wind.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will start off below freezing with upper 20s and lower 30 expected, and it will be a sunny day with cool temps as highs hold in the low 50s. Clouds will increase Sunday with a disturbance moving in from the west; that feature could bring some light rain to South Alabama Sunday night, but most locations remain dry. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 50s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The quiet weather pattern looks to continues for the first half of next week with dry conditions and seasonable temperatures; highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A storm system looks to develop west of Alabama late Tuesday and Wednesday and should bring rain back to Alabama by Wednesday.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!!!

Ryan