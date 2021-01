Greenville PD Training To Include Small Explosive Device

by Alabama News Network Staff

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn says his department’s Special Response Team will be conducting a training Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Fort Dale Road near Gardner Eye Care.

Luvvorn says the training will include small explosive device detonations.

He is warning residents in advance to prevent them becoming alarmed.