Huntsville chosen for U.S. Space Command Headquarters

by Alabama News Network Staff

Huntsville will now be the new permanent home of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters.

Governor Ivey and several officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command!,” said Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey said she was informed of the decision this morning. Huntsville’s Redstone Region is set to house the headquarters.

“Our state has long provided exceptional support for our military and their families as well as a rich and storied history when it comes to space exploration. This combination only enhances the outstanding relationships we have with the 65 diverse federal agencies on Redstone Arsenal, not to mention the growing presence of the FBI and other federal installations. The bottom line is simple, the Redstone Region is the most natural choice to become home to such an important mission for our country.”

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth also praised the decision.

“Alabama-made rockets first launched Americans into space and later carried them safely to the moon,” said Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth. “Huntsville’s selection as the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command further solidifies Alabama as the national leader in aerospace research and development. We welcome Space Command to Huntsville with open arms and a good dose of southern hospitality.”

Republican U.S. Senator Richard Shelby has advocated for the selection of Redstone Arsenal for the U.S. Space Command headquarters throughout the competition, having continually highlighted to the Air Force the wide-ranging benefits that Huntsville would provide, if selected.

“Redstone Arsenal will be the new home to U.S. Space Command. This is outstanding news, not only for our state but also for the Air Force. This long-awaited decision by the Air Force is a true testament to all that Alabama has to offer. Huntsville is the right pick for a host of reasons – our skilled workforce, proximity to supporting space entities, cost-effectiveness, and quality of life, among other things. I am thrilled that the Air Force has chosen Redstone and look forward to the vast economic impact this will have on Alabama and the benefits this will bring to the Air Force,” said Senator Shelby.

U.S. Space Command was established in August 2019 and is the Department of Defense’s eleventh unified combatant command. Its mission is to better advance the Department of Defense’s military operations in space.