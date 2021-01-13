President Trump Issues Statement Regarding Possible Protests

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Trump has issued the following statement in regard to reports of possible protests happening in Washington and across the country in the coming days. The statement was released through White House Press Secretary Kayleigh Enany’s government Twitter account:

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”