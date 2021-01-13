Suspected Drug Dealer Taken Off the Streets of Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A suspected drug dealer is behind in Selma — after he’s arrested with an assortment of illegal drugs.

Twenty-two year old Melvin Barnes, Jr. of Selma was arrested Tuesday night — after an undercover deputy witnessed a suspected drug transaction that Barnes was allegedly involved in.

“The undercover officer was actually watching a particular area that’s been known for drug trafficking and drug sales and transactions. He watched the actual transaction take place,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

A deputy in a marked unit subsequently pulled Barnes over.

The deputy noticed the strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle during the stop.

He also spotted several packages of edible marijuana inside the vehicle.

Granthum says Barnes was taken into custody — where even more drugs were found on him — during a strip search at the jail.

“He also had heroin and crystal meth on his person. So, he was additionally charged, not only for the possession of the dangerous drugs with intent to sell and distribute possession, he’s also charged with introducing drug paraphernalia — and introducing drugs and contraband into our jail.”

The suspected buyer — 31 year old Michael Walton of Sardis — was also arrested.

He’s charged with possession of a controlled substance.

“In Dallas County we’re not putting up with it and we’re going to prosecute you to the fullest. We don’t care if you have one marijuana cigarette or 20 lbs — we’re gon’ prosecute you,” said Granthum.

Barnes is being held on a $1.5 million dollar bond.

Walton’s bond was set at $1000 dollars.

Both men are set to be arraigned Wednesday — in Dallas County District Court.