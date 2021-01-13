Whataburger to Provide Help to Alabama State University with Its Return to Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Alabama News Network reported last year, the Whataburger restaurant chain will be returning to Montgomery. With its return comes a way that the restaurant will be helping Alabama State University.

Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler says a partnership with ASU will include creating and operating a resource room on campus to help students facing food security challenges.

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross says he’s looking forward to all aspects of the partnership.

“We’re trying to find ways to engage students, providing internship opportunities and other opportunities that will help our students become successful citizens here and beyond. We are excited about partnering with them,” he said.

Whataburger held a groundbreaking this morning at EastChase. It will be located at the former location of Ruby Tuesday near the Taylor Road entrance to EastChase, near Wendy’s, Arby’s and Chick-fil-A. It is expected to open in the spring.

The restaurant previously had restaurants at EastChase and on Atlanta Highway. Both closed years ago.

It says it will also have a partnership with the Montgomery Biscuits.

Hiring is planned to start this month, with 125 jobs at the Montgomery location and up to 600 throughout the area as other planned locations open. For more information, go to whataburger.com/careers.

Whataburger was founded more than 70 years ago and has grown to more than 840 locations. Restaurants are open 24/7, 364 days a year.