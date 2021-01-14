Alabama’s Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Moving Slower Than Expected

by Jerome Jones

Alabama is still in phase 1-A of vaccinations , which includes healthcare workers and long term care facility residents.

Earlier this week the state began allowing people 75 years old and up, and certain first responders such as EMT’s to receive vaccinations.

So far Alabama has received around 300,000 doses of the vaccine, and not everyone who is eligible is electing to get vaccinated.

Early storage issues with the Pfizer vaccine limited storage to just 15 facilities across the state, but the addition of Moderna’s vaccine allows dozens more storage options.

State Health Officer of Alabama, Dr. Scott Harris says not everyone who is eligible has elected to receive the vaccine.

With the addition of those 75 and up, and certain first responders, the state would need about 1.5 million shots to cover the eligible population.

“We know people have been patient, and we just ask that they hang in there a little longer. There is more vaccine coming besides the two we have now, it’s just going to be a while,” said Dr. Harris.

Federal officials have said their plan was to release half of the available doses, and hold half so those vaccinated would be guaranteed a second shot.

The practice has drawn criticism from some.

The Biden administration has said they plan to release all of the available vaccine, and rely on the manufactures to have more vaccine available for second shots.

Right now there is not enough vaccine to go around for everyone that is eligible, but everyone is not electing to receive the vaccination.

Harris did not comment, on when more Alabamians would be eligible to receive vaccinations.