Buffalo’s Cafe set to open first Alabama location in Eastchase this spring

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Georgia-based family style restaurant will open its first location in Alabama in the spring.

Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors said Buffalo’s Cafe will open in Eastchase. The restaurant offers fresh buffalo-style chicken wings and sauces in a family-friendly restaurant environment. In addition to wings, the restaurant carries an extensive menu featuring burgers, tacos, salads, rice bowls and more.

“Buffalo’s is the latest positive step in the evolution of The Shoppes at EastChase,” said Suzanna Wasserman, Vice President of Marketing at Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “Our leasing team continues to work toward the goal of providing this community with the type of retail and restaurants they want, and Buffalo’s will definitely become a staple restaurant for the area.”

“We are elated to grow our portfolio into the state of Alabama, said Paul Dalrymple, Buffalo’s Owner, The Shoppes at EastChase has a strong family-friendly atmosphere, perfect for Buffalo’s. The city of Montgomery is vibrant and the center creates a regional draw for our high-quality made from scratch menu. “We anticipate that Buffalo’s Cafe will be a frequent favorite for the families in Wynlakes, Deer Creek, Sturbridge and Pike Road”.

The 6,600 square-foot restaurant will be located near the fountain and across from H&M. Details surrounding the grand opening will be released later.