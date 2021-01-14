Fourth Suspect Arrested in New Year’s Shootout in Marengo Co.
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A fourth suspect accused of trying to kill a Pine Hill police officer — is behind bars tonight in Marengo County.
Twenty year old Phillip Hosea of Dixons Mills — turned himself in to authorities Wednesday afternoon.
He was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Hosea is the latest suspect charged in a New Year’s night shootout with a Pine Hill police officer.
He’s being held in the Marengo County Jail without bond.
Three other suspects in the case — have already been arrested and charged.