Fourth Suspect Arrested in New Year’s Shootout in Marengo Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A fourth suspect accused of trying to kill a Pine Hill police officer — is behind bars tonight in Marengo County.

Twenty year old Phillip Hosea of Dixons Mills — turned himself in to authorities Wednesday afternoon.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Hosea is the latest suspect charged in a New Year’s night shootout with a Pine Hill police officer.

He’s being held in the Marengo County Jail without bond.

Three other suspects in the case — have already been arrested and charged.