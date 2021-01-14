Light Rain Overnight

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary makes its way through the state overnight. We expect increasing clouds late evening with rain arriving around midnight. This will just be rain and rainfall amounts will be light. The rain departs but the clouds may linger a bit Friday. Gradual clearing from west to east throughout the day. As skies clear, cooler air will be spilling into the state on westerly winds. You will notice rather windy conditions with westerly winds 10-15 mph and gust up to 25 mph. The colder air settles over us and temps fall into the lower 30s Friday night. The holiday weekend will continue on the chilly side with daytime highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Sunshine and dry conditions carry over from the weekend into next week. We experience a gradual warming trend beginning Tuesday and lasting through late week. Moisture will return around Thursday and we could begin to see showers moving through the area. The chance for showers will continue into Friday as well.