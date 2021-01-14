NEW FRIDAY 1/15: MacGyver- “Jack + Kinematics + Safe Cracker + MgKNO3 + GTO”
Watch a new episode of MacGyver FRIDAY NIGHT (01.15.21) at 8/7c on your local CBS8!
Using a cryptic postcard as their only clue, Mac and the team must solve a fallen friend’s final case and bring him justice. What would you do for a fallen friend? Mac, Riley and the Phoenix team would do anything and stop at nothing for justice for one of their own.
