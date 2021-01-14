New Restaurant in Valley Grande Getting Rave Reviews

by George McDonald

There’s a new — healthier — food option available for people to choose from in Dallas County.

Foodies have been raving about a new food spot in Valley Grande. So, I took a trip up there to check it out.

Savory Edge Specialty Eatery — features a variety of sandwiches — classic soups — and salads.

The eatery has been open now — for about five weeks. And owner Towanda Friday says business has been good.

“The thing with my sandwiches is that all of the meat is smoked. It’s not processed meat. So, I cook all the meat myself,” Friday said.

She said her customers really seem to appreciate having a choice beyond the usual fast food options available around town.

“They love variety,” she said. “They want different things that they can choose from instead of just hamburgers and fried chicken. So this right here gives them that option to choose something different.”

“Every bite that I take of my club sandwich, I know that every layer has been prepared with love,” said Renarda White.

“And as always, the customer service that’s attached to it, you can’t match it.”

The eatery also features cookies — cakes — and about 24 flavors of ice cream.

The restaurant is located at 5510 Highway 22, Valley Grande, Alabama.

Carry out and curbside service is also available.

Just call (334) 526-1036.