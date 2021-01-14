President-elect Joe Biden to Unveil $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial help to people, states and local governments and business struggling with the prolonged economic fallout.

The plan includes $1,400 checks for individuals, on top of $600 provided in the last COVID-19 bill. There’s also money for a mass vaccination campaign and a major expansion of local public health efforts.

More than 385,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19. Biden hopes his multipronged strategy will put the country on the path to recovery by the end of his administration’s first 100 days.

He plans to formally introduce the proposal, dubbed the “American Rescue Plan,” tonight from Wilmington, Delaware. He takes office as president on Wednesday, January 20.

More than $400 billion would go toward vaccinations, testing, public health jobs, reopening schools and family leave benefits, creating the infrastructure to achieve 100 million vaccinations in 100 days and even more going forward.

