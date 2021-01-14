Sunny And Mild Today, Rain And A Cold Front Tonight

by Ben Lang

It was a cold and frosty morning across central and south Alabama, with lows in the 20s for most locations. However, thanks to abundant sunshine and a south breeze, temperatures are well into the 50s at midday. Many locations could peak in the low 60s this afternoon with plenty of sun for the rest of the day. A cold front enters our area tonight, sweeping through central and south Alabama by sunrise Friday morning. Rain looks likely for our area as the front moves through. However, rainfall amounts look light, ranging from a trace to maybe a couple tenths of one inch.

For this evening, expect increasing clouds with temperatures in the low 50s at 7PM, only falling into the upper 40s by 11PM. Temperatures hover in the 50s for much of the night while we experience clouds and rain. Then, temperatures fall to near 40° as the cold front moves through early Friday morning.

Any rain across our area on Friday will be pre-dawn. With the front to our east by sunrise, the daylight hours of Friday look dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures remain cooler with a breezy west wind. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s. Friday night lows fall into the low to mid 30s under a mostly clear sky.

The weekend features plenty of sun with some clouds Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures remain on the cooler side, with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday, and mid to upper 50s Sunday. Lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s Saturday night, and mid 30s Sunday night.

MLK day and Tuesday look dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures reach the upper 50s each day, with lows in the mid 30s Monday night and upper 30s Tuesday night. Our next front approaches around the middle of next week. This front appears to be a slow-mover, which could result in an extended period of increased clouds and a chance for rain, especially Thursday and Friday of next week.