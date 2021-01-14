Sunny, Warmer Thursday; Cold Front Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be the pick of the litter days this week for weather with a mostly sunny sky, we should see highs in the upper 50s and low 60s across Central and South Alabama.

COLD FRONT TONIGHT: A cold front will move through the state overnight and we should see a cloudy night, with some scattered showers, but with limited moisture, most locations will remain dry. Lows tonight should hold in the 40s. For tomorrow, the sky should become mainly sunny, it will be a cooler day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Through the day the winds will increase as well and it should be a brisk day with westerly winds of 10-25 mph.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will start off below freezing with upper 20s and lower 30s expected, and it will be a sunny day with cool temps as highs struggle to reach 50°. Then on Sunday, clouds will increase ahead of another approaching cold front, but the day should be dry with a high around 55°.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Quiet weather will start the week as Monday and Tuesday will be dry with seasonable temperatures; highs mostly in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s. Our next rainmaker looks to arrive midweek with a system moving out of the southern Plains…For now, the air looks too warm for winter weather issues, and too cool for severe weather, but we should see a soaking rain with amount around 1/2 inch. Still no sign of any bitterly cold air, snow, ice, or severe thunderstorms for Alabama during the next seven days.

Have an incredible Thursday!!!

Ryan