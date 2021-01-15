Alabama Man Held Without Bond for Truckload of Weapons in DC

by Alabama News Network Staff

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A federal judge has ordered an Alabama man charged with bringing a truckload of weapons to Washington D.C. to be held without bond.

Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey wrote Friday that the amount of weapons Lonnie Leroy Coffman had suggest that he came to Washington to commit violence.

Prosecutors said his truck held components for 11 explosive devices, guns, smoke devices and machetes.

Coffman is from Falkville. He was arrested Jan. 6 after a riot in the U.S. Capitol by a mob backing President Donald Trump.

Coffman asked to be able to return home to Alabama and noted that he is a veteran and has no criminal history.

