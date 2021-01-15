UPDATE: Student’s Body Found on Campus of Troy University

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University Police Department is on the scene of a body found on the campus of Troy University.

University officials say the body of a male student was found near Malone Hall and Sorrell Chapel.

Here is a statement from the university:

Troy University Police and City of Troy Police are conducting a death investigation on Friday morning after the body of a student was discovered in the vicinity of Sorrell Chapel on the Troy Campus. The identity of the student is not being released at this time, and the cause of death is still under investigation. Officials believe there is no threat to the campus community. Due to the active investigation, no further details are available at this time.

