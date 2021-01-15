Cooler And Breezy Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny, mild, and breezy Friday across central and south Alabama. An overnight cold front produced clouds and some showers, but the clouds quickly cleared east Alabama early this morning. Winds were westerly at about 10 to 20 mph for much of the day, but they’ll gradually settle down tonight. Expect a clear sky through this evening, with temperatures gradually falling through the 40s. By midnight, many locations fall into the 30s. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 30s under a mostly clear sky.

This weekend features plenty of sunshine with some clouds. However, temperatures look cooler while winds remain breezy. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 50s and a west wind of 10 to 20 mph Saturday. Sunday features highs in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky and a west wind of 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night lows fall into the low 30s, while Sunday night lows fall into the mid 30s.

MLK day features plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night lows fall into the mid 30s. Sunshine remains fairly abundant Tuesday, while afternoon highs trend warmer, into the low 60s for many. Tuesday night low temperatures only fall to near 40°. Clouds begin to increase next Wednesday as our next front approaches. This appears to be a slow-moving system, with clouds and chances for rain possibly lingering for several days.

The chance for rain looks low for Wednesday, however. Showers appear more widespread Thursday and Friday. Temperatures look milder for the latter half of next week, with highs in the 60s. Low temperatures may remain closer to 50°. Early indications are that the unsettled pattern continues into next weekend, with clouds and showers through Saturday at least.