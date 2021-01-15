Cooler Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

COLD FRONT OVERNIGHT: Clouds returned quickly overnight as a cold front is moving through the state overnight. Some scattered light showers have been working across the state, but with limited moisture, these have been light and spotty with most locations remaining dry. For our Friday, the sky should become sunny and it will be a cooler day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Through the day the winds will increase as well and it should be a brisk day with westerly winds of 10-25 mph, making it feel colder.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Tomorrow will start off around freezing with upper 20s and lower 30s expected, it will be a sunny day with chilly temps as highs struggle to climb out of the 40s. Then on Sunday, clouds will increase ahead of another approaching cold front, but the day should be dry with a high around 55°.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Quiet weather will start the week as Monday through Wednesday will be dry with seasonable temperatures; highs mostly in the 50 and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Our next rainmaker looks to arrive around Thursday and lasting into Friday with a system moving out of the southern Plains. For now, the air looks too warm for winter weather issues, and too cool for severe weather, but we could be in store for a wet period with a soaking rain possible. Still no sign of any bitterly cold air, snow, ice, or severe thunderstorms for Alabama during the next seven days.

Have a phenomenal Friday!!!

Ryan