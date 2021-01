House Fire Under Investigation in Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road House Fire – January 15, 2021

Authorities in Pike Road are trying to determine why a house went up in flames last night.

The fire happened on Flynn Road behind the Pike Road Intermediate School around 9 p.m.

No one was in the home. It took firefighters almost an hour to put out the fire.

Alabama News Network will keep you updated.