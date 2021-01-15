New Road Improvement Projects Announced Across Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new round of road improvement projects has been announced through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (ATRIP-II).

The project funds road projects of local interest, proposed by one or more local governments, related to the state-maintained highway system.

The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to set aside at least $30 million from the Alabama Department of Transporation’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.

Among the projects for this year include improvements to U.S. Highway 80 at Mitchell Young Road in Montgomery County, various road improvements in Dallas County and changes to State Route 15 at the entrance to Carver High School in Macon County.

2021 ATRIP II Awarded Projects