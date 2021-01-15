President Trump to Leave Washington the Morning of Biden’s Inauguration

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

That’s according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration, a break with tradition. He has spent months lobbing baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump will begin his post-presidential life in Florida as he mulls his future.

