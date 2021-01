Several Alabama players declare for NFL Draft

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Four University of Alabama football players announced at a press conference on Thursday afternoon that they will forego their senior seasons to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Alabama’s NFL early entrants, Christian Barmore, Mac Jones, Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle declare for the draft. Dylan Moses would later do the same by making his announcement on social media.