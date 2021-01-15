Virtual Events Planned in Selma for Martin Luther King Holiday

by Alabama News Network Staff

A list of virtual events is being offered to people in Selma and throughout the area to mark the national holiday honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Monday, January 18, Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Selma along with the Black Belt Community Foundation and the Selma Center for Nonviolence Truth and Reconciliation will present two events.

The first is a winter clothing giveaway at the BOSCO Nutrition Center/Edmundite Mission, located at 1107B Griffin Avenue in Selma. It will start at 11:30 a.m. and run while supplies last.

At 5:30 p.m., “Dream 2030: Making Dr. King’s Dream of a Beloved Community Our Reality” will be presented as a Zoom and Facebook Live event. More information: Selma Center for Nonviolence Truth and Reconciliation

Events will continue on Tuesday, January 19. From 1-2 p.m., “Chaos or Community, Part One” featuring Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church of Tulsa, Oklahoma, will be presented as a Facebook Live event. More information

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will host a national online streaming event with Baratunde Thurston. More information

Then at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, “Chaos or Community, Part Two” featuring Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Rev. Wendell Paris will be presented as Facebook Live event. More information