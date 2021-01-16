Cold Saturday Night; More Clouds, But A Bit Warmer Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny, cooler, and breezy day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures were in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s this afternoon. That’s quite a bit cooler than Friday, when afternoon temperatures were in the upper 50s and low 60s. A west wind produced gusts over 20 mph at times today. The wind dies down tonight, and with a clear sky overhead, many locations fall below freezing by sunrise Sunday. This evening looks quite cold as well, with temperatures in the upper 30s at 7PM, gradually falling into the mid 30s through 11PM.

Sunday starts with a mostly clear sky, though clouds may increase through midday. Sunshine could increase again by the mid to late afternoon. Regardless, we can expect a decent amount of sunshine. Temperatures look a touch warmer, with most locations topping out in the mid or even upper 50s. Sunday night looks mostly clear and cold, with lows in the mid 30s.

Expect abundant sunshine on MLK day. Afternoon temperatures continue an upward trend, with highs in the upper 50s. Monday night lows fall into the mid 30s. Sunshine looks plentiful once more on Tuesday, with even warmer afternoon temperatures. Expect highs in the low to possibly mid 60s. Tuesday night stays a bit warmer, with lows near 40°.

Clouds increase Wednesday. However, the chance for rain looks very small. Afternoon temperatures likely reach the mid 60s. Rain becomes more likely by late-in-the-day Thursday. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 60s. Rain now appears most likely Thursday night through Friday while a front pushes through our area. Recent model guidance suggests the front pushes far enough to the south to suppress the rain chance for next Saturday. We’ll see if this becomes a trend in the coming days. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday and Saturday post-front.

Another amplified, dynamic system could approach our area next Sunday or Monday. Certainty is low at this time, but models do show widespread clouds and the chance for rain next Sunday and Monday.