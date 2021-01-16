Life of Longtime Montgomery City Council Member Tracy Larkin Remembered

by Alabama News Network Staff

People across the city of Montgomery are pausing today to remember the life and work of longtime Montgomery City Council member Tracy Larkin. He died on January 5 at the age of 74.

His colleagues and fellow council members thought it was fitting to have Larkin lie in repose in the chamber at City Hall this morning where he served and represented residents of District 3 for four terms as their city councilman.

Later, a graveside service is scheduled for this afternoon at Greenwood Cemetery following state health protocol for COVID-19.

Larkin was known as the man with the golden voice by his radio listeners and those who served with him on city council.

His colleagues on council spoke highly of him, speaking on the legacy he has left as a true educator, teacher, defender and believer of civil rights, standing up for justice for those who weren’t able to speak for themselves.

“We tried to present the image of the two of us coming together. Today, you see a lot of folks with their hands together. Images I think, that’s Tracy and I,” City Council President Charles Jinright told Alabama News Network.

“So many will grow from things that he started and the foundations that he laid, and so I’m just looking forward to us, years from now, talking about how we built off of what Tracy Larkin started,” District 4 Council Member Audrey Graham said.

“As council members, this is what we wanted to see for him, to just lay here to see him one last time sitting in his chair. You know, he’s just representing Montgomery again in another way,” District 5 Council Member C.C. Calhoun said.

Larkin grew up in Montgomery and was the youngest of five children. He attended Paterson Elementary School and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School.

He earned degrees from Alabama State University after serving in the U.S. Army.

Larkin was first elected to Montgomery City Council in 1999. He was serving his fourth non-consecutive term and had also been council president pro tem.