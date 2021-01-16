Man Arrested in Fatal Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve arrested a man after a fatal shooting Friday night.

Police say they have arrested 25-year-old Torrie Jones of Montgomery and charged him with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Cordelro Wheeler, also of Montgomery.

Police say about 10:19 p.m., they and fire medics were called to the 1800 block of Speigle Street. That’s where they say they found Wheeler suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Jones was taken into custody on the scene.

Police say Wheeler and Jones knew each other and were involved in an altercation before the shooting.