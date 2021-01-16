Two Montgomery Public Schools Move to Virtual Learning as Protest Precaution

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Montgomery Public Schools will move to virtual learning as a precaution to any planned protests downtown.

An MPS spokesperson says Baldwin Middle Magnet School and Floyd Middle Magnet School will be virtual on Tuesday and Wednesday. Schools are out on Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday.

Both schools are in the downtown area. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has urged people who work downtown to work from home through Inauguration Day on Wednesday, if possible. Montgomery city and county offices will be closed part of the week.

Many downtown streets are partially closed. Barricades have been put up around the Alabama Capitol.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.