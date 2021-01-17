Cold Sunday Night; Sunny And Seasonable MLK Day

by Ben Lang

Sunday turned out pretty nice across central and south Alabama, at least for a mid January day. However, it was rather cold this morning. Most locations fell into the mid 20s prior to sunrise. However, temperatures were considerably warmer Sunday afternoon compared to Saturday afternoon. High temperatures ranged from the mid to upper 50s. Expect a mostly clear sky this evening, with temperatures in the upper 40s at 7PM, then gradually falling to near 40° by 11PM. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 30s under a clear sky.

Though MLK day begins cold, mild temperatures return for the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 50s, with some locations snagging the low 60s. Monday night lows fall into the mid 30s. Tuesday begins a stretch of milder temperatures. However, Tuesday is the only day in that stretch featuring a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday night lows only fall into the 40s. Clouds increase Wednesday, though the chance for rain still looks very low for our area. Wednesday afternoon highs warm into the mid 60s, with lows in the upper 40s.

Rain looks quite likely Thursday through Friday. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun both days. High temperatures warm into the mid 60s Thursday, and low 60s Friday. A front could push through and south of our area Friday afternoon. That could result in a period of dry weather for Friday night and Saturday.

While Saturday’s rain chance looks suppressed, rain chances increase late Sunday through next Monday. Models now show that next Saturday could feature quite a bit of sunshine, but expect clouds to increase next Sunday in advance of any rain. Next weekend features milder weather, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.