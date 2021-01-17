First Alabama School Dashboard of 2021 Shows State COVID-19 Cases Down, Local Cases Up

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released its first school dashboard of coronavirus cases of 2021.

The dashboard shows totals as of January 15.

Overall, there are 3,071 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for this week. That is down from 3,352 for December 18, which was the final report of 2020.

The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

While the numbers are down statewide, in the Montgomery metro area, some of the numbers are up from the previous dashboard:

Montgomery Public Schools – 69 (25 in December 18, 2020 report)

Autauga County Schools – 93 (67 in December 18, 2020 report)

Elmore County Schools – 103 (65 in December 18, 2020 report)

Pike Road Schools – 10 (10 in December 18, 2020 report)

Dallas County Schools – unreported (fewer than 5 in December 18, 2020 report)

Selma City Schools – fewer than 5 (fewer than 5 in December 18, 2020 report)

