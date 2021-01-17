More than 762,000 Pepperoni “Hot Pockets” Recalled

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that Nestlé is recalling about 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat pepperoni Hot Pockets that may be contaminated with pieces of glass and hard plastic.

The products were made from Nov. 13, 2020 through Nov. 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months.

The following product is subject to recall:

54-oz packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets premium pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef pizza garlic buttery crust” with a “Best Before” date of February 2022 and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

The product bears establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

SEE PHOTOS OF PRODUCT

The problem was discovered when four customers complained. The company has received one report of a minor oral injury.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to eat it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé consumer services at (800) 350-5016.