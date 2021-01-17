One Killed, One Injured in Sunday Morning Wreck in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a wreck early this morning that left one person dead and another person hurt.

Police say at about 12:32 a.m., they and fire medics were called to a single car crash on Interstate 85 northbound near the Forest Avenue exit.

They found a 2015 Ford Focus with two people inside. They say the driver, 20-year-old Shamar Hill of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police don’t yet know why the car left the roadway and overturned.