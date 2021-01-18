A Warmer Tuesday Ahead

by Shane Butler



We have several weather disturbances making a run at us this week. A couple come through late night and bring little moisture with them. The main system arrives Thursday and lingers through Friday. In the mean time, temps will warm nicely Tuesday. We’re looking at highs in the mid 60s. A little cooler behind a front on Wednesday. Highs drop back into the 50s. Lows will be mainly in the 40s through the mid and latter half of the week. Now back to that system coming in late week. It’s a rain maker and we could be setting up for a decent soaking. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches. We’re thinking mainly rain and no severe storm threat. The upcoming weekend is looking partly sunny and dry. Highs will manage the upper 50s to lwoer 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Our next weather system will be arriving early next week. A stronger cold front with storms accompanying it Monday. We will be watching this system for a severe storm threat.