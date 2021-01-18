ASU to Remain Closed Until Thursday as Protest Precaution

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University President Quinton Ross has announced that campus will be closed until Thursday, as a precaution over the possibility of armed protests downtown.

The city of Montgomery has closed several streets near the Alabama Capitol. Mayor Steven Reed on Friday urged people who work downtown to work virtually from home through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

In a letter to the university, Ross said, “Given ASU’s proximity to downtown, the University will act accordingly out of an abundance of caution. The campus will be closed until Thursday and all students who live on campus are encouraged to remain on campus and to refrain from visiting the downtown area during this period. Online classes will continue as scheduled.”

He says all in-person classes will be suspended until Thursday. Students should access Blackboard for more specific instructions about classes.

The Office of Housing and Residential Life will send specific instructions for students who had planned to move into their residence halls this weekend.

Non-essential employees will telework, following those guidelines that are already in place. Supervisors will provide additional information for their areas.

He says we do not want to alarm our campus community; however, we do want to do all that we can to ensure safety. The ASU Department of Public Safety is in contact with local, state and federal officials as they work to protect our campus.

Also, remember that the curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. is still in effect for the ASU campus. Students should remain in their residence halls during those times.

If you are on campus and need assistance, contact the Department of Public Safety at (334) 229-4400.

— Information from Alabama State University