Former UAB President Charles McCallum Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A former president of the University of Alabama at Birmingham who also served as mayor of Vestavia Hills died Saturday. A cause of death for Dr. Charles A. “Scotty” McCallum Jr. was not released. He was 95 years old. News outlets report McCallum’s son, Chris, posted on Facebook about his father’s death, saying “Dad made it to heaven at 205 this am.” McCallum served as UAB’s third president, from 1987 until 1993. Following his retirement, McCallum served two terms as mayor of Vestavia Hills, from 2000 to 2008. Funeral arrangements are pending.

