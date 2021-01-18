Garth Brooks to Join Other Entertainers at Biden Inauguration

by Alabama News Network Staff

Add country music superstar Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Brooks joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

He performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009.

He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama’s vice president.

He said that for this week’s inaugural, he would perform solo doing “broken down, bare-bones stuff.”

Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday. Watch for live coverage on CBS 8 and ABC 32 starting at 7 a.m.

