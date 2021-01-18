MLK Day of Service: Protecting the Home of Claudette Colvin in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today was the third and final Day of Service in Montgomery, being held in tribute to the national holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The focus was cleaning up the King Hill neighborhood around the former home of Claudette Colvin.

Her home is boarded up, but still stands. Volunteers gathered trash, cut trees and weeds and helped to make her property more secure.

Colvin was 15 years old and had boycotted the segregated Montgomery city buses months before Rosa Parks.

On March 2, 1955, Colvin refused to give up her seat on a bus when ordered by the bus driver to do so. She didn’t, and was arrested. She later moved to New York City.