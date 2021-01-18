Montgomery Ministry Receives Donation of Former Channel 12 Studio Building

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery ministry has received a donated facility to help in its efforts in the community.

The MAP Center, which stands for Ministry About People, has accepted the former studio building of Channel 12 on Delano Avenue. The TV station moved its operations to downtown last year, leaving the building vacant.

The MAP Center is part of the Mercy House, which provides everything from food and clothes to youth programs and career counseling, focusing on the needs of west Montgomery.

Pastor Ken Austin, the founder and CEO of Mercy House, celebrated his birthday today with this welcomed gift. He has estimated it will take about $100,000 to open the MAP Center this year. At the ribbon cutting today, the Beasley Allen law firm donated $30,000 toward that effort.

“Through this place, through this gift that God has placed in our hands in 2021, let’s be good stewards of it and cause someone’s life to be better — a ministry that is about someone more than things,” Austin said.



Mercy House is located on Council Street in the Washington Park community. It is a 501 (c)(3) and was established in 2018 to help people who are disenfranchised or poverty stricken.

