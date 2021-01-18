Montgomery to Pay Tribute to Those Who Died of COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Montgomery has announced that downtown landmarks will be lit in amber hues tomorrow night as part of a nationwide initiative to mourn the more than 394,000 American lives lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That number includes 283 Montgomery residents.

Montgomery City Hall, the Court Street fountain and Riverwalk tunnel will display amber lights in remembrance of the victims of COVID-19.

“One death is tragic, but the loss of nearly three hundred members of our community is traumatic,” Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement. “We hope to offer an outlet for our community to collectively grieve those we have lost by standing in solidarity with cities across the nation. It embodies our commitment to staying strong in the fight while also honoring our duty to comfort victims’ families and friends.”