by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Public School System has announced that Garret and Fitzpatrick Elementary are now under a mandatory quarantine starting Monday, January 18, for the next 2 weeks, all students and teachers will be virtual. According to Jade Jones, the senior communication officer for MPS, parents and school personal have been informed of this change.

For more COVID information related to MPS, you can visit www.mps.k12.al.us.