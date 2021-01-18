One Killed in Three-Car Crash in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a three-car crash that left one person dead.

Sunday at about 6:50 p.m., police and fire medics were called to Narrow Lane Road near the intersection of E. Fairview Ave.

That’s where they found the wreck, which involved a car, a minivan and an SUV. They say the driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Hannah Ford of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene. She was driving alone.

Police say three people in the car had minor injuries.

Investigators say it appears the driver of the car lost control, hitting the minivan and then the SUV.