Sunny And Mild MLK Day Afternoon; A Few Showers Possible Late Tuesday

by Ben Lang

MLK day began on a cold note, with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. However, midday temperatures were well into the 50s under a fully sunny sky. Expect sunshine for the rest of the day, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Otherwise, expect a west breeze of around 6 to 12 mph. Temperatures cool considerably tonight while our sky remains clear and winds become light. Temperatures fall into the low 40s by 10PM. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday looks even warmer and still features plenty of sunshine. Expect highs in the mid 60s. Clouds increase somewhat during the day, especially across our northwest communities. A cold front heads our way Tuesday evening, and could produce isolated showers as it moves through Tuesday night. However, rain amounts probably won’t be measurable. The front slides to our south Wednesday morning, with temperatures falling into the low 40s.

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 60s. Rain arrives Thursday and becomes quite widespread through Thursday night and Friday. Thursday’s rain might be on the lighter side, but Friday could feature heavy rain at times. By the end of the week, rain totals may exceed 2 inches in some locations.

A front slides through Friday night, which could suppress rain chances Saturday with some sunshine for the first part of the weekend. However, clouds and even the chance for rain return late Sunday. The weekend looks rather mild, though, with highs near 60° and lows in the 40s. Rain looks likely again early next week, as another system could sweep through our area.