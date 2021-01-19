City of Montgomery Announces Winners in Virtual Contest Celebrating MLK’s 92nd Birthday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery on Monday announced the winners of a virtual contest created to commemorate the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 2021 MLK Student Perspectives Contest asked Montgomery students to submit a brief video presentation of their favorite quote from one of Dr. King’s speeches, sermons or interviews and then explain why that quote resonates with them today.

“We congratulate this year’s MLK Student Perspectives Contest winners and applaud the overall quality of entries,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “Each student who participated articulated a deep understanding of Dr. King’s vision and how it relates to building a better community today. I look forward to honoring these future leaders at the next Council Meeting.”

Six winners were selected from two age categories (link to winning videos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/nvixi335g9ialbk/AAAclctFXCIBgyWLhnH0PInda?dl=0). Gold award winners in each category will receive a commemorative medal and $300. Silver award winners will receive $200 and bronze will receive $100.

Winning Students – Group 1 (Ages 8-13 Years Old):

Winning Students – Group 2 (Ages 14-18 Years Old):

Submissions were judged by a panel of experts on critical thinking, creativity and performance. Judges included Alabama Writers’ Forum Executive Director Jeanie Thompson, Alabama State Council on the Arts Literary Arts Program Manager Anne Kimzey and Montgomery City-County Public Library Board Member Joseph Trimble.

Each winning student will be invited to accept their prize from Mayor Reed at the next Montgomery City Council meeting (Jan. 19 Council Meeting has been canceled). Prizes are sponsored by Sam’s Club of Montgomery.

For more information or to watch each winning video, visit www.montgomeryal.gov.