City of Tallassee Breaks Ground on New High School Scheduled to Open in 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

Excitement brought happy faces to the town of Tallassee as they made the construction for new Tallassee High School official. Tallassee City Schools held groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tallassee High School scheduled to open in September 2022. The old Tallassee High School was built in 1929.

1/5 IMG_5678

2/5 IMG_5688

3/5 IMG_5679

4/5 IMG_5673

5/5 IMG_5682









Superintendent Brock Nolin said the old building has had a good 92 years of service but says the mayor, city council, county commission and school board members are looking forward to the future.

Superintendent Nolan says the decision was made because of the cost efficiency and the expenditures to continue to place on the old school building so they voted to build a brand new school building on the property where the old building is.

The new building would house three more classrooms than the current building, administrators will have 50% more office space, the guidance department will be relocated in the new layout and the new auditorium will have a higher capacity. Currently the auditorium has 450 seats. The new auditorium will have 636 seats in it. A new band room will have a 125 capcity.

By mid June, the academic building will be demolished and that part of the phase will start.

They are looking at an 18 to 22 month building project.

Funding for the new school came from city sales tax a state bond issue and the city of Tallassee.

This project price tag is around $21 million.

They will use modular classrooms while the project is under construction those modular classrooms will be located on the backside of the band field.

There will be 17 classrooms along with a restaurant facility administration and counselors will occupy to modulars which will be located in front of the annex of the building that will be left.

the current THS main campus building is 44,000 square feet and the new building would be 37,800 square feet but there will be more classrooms, more office space and more seats in the auditorium. Access to the interior of the campus will be limited with the use of a gate system from the time school begins until it ends.

McKee said students would be without a main campus building for one school year.