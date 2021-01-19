City of Wetumpka Reflects on Damaging Tornado, Two Years Later

by Kay McCabe

On January 19, 2019, an EF2 tornado hit parts of Wetumpka near downtown, damaging several businesses and homes, thankfully leaving no injuries or fatalities.

The First Baptist Church and city police station were heavily damaged, forcing the police station to relocate. Among damaged was First Presbyterian Church which was destroyed.

Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Jonathan Yarboro, says the city is still ‘healing’ from that day.

Today, there is still evidence from the tornado with several building and other damages left untouched. Though both churches were able to fully reconstruct their buildings.

“It didn’t really matter who lost what, whatever anyone needed, someone was willing to assist with that, if they had it, it truly brings out the best in a community,” said Yarboro.