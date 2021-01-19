Cloudy & Wet Late Week

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary will pass through the state overnight. Clouds and light rain accompany the frontal system. Temps will only fall into the low to mid 40s and that takes away any wintry precipitation threat for us. We’re back into a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Temps should be a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Our next weather system moves into the area Thursday and lingers into Friday. This will be another frontal boundary that hovers over the state. Waves of rain will advance along the boundary and that should produce a decent soaking around here. Rainfall potential of 1-2 inches is possible. Temps during the rain event reach the upper 50s for highs and lows in the 40s. That takes any wintry threat off the table. We’re in between systems throughout most of the weekend but another rain maker moves into the area Sunday evening into early next week. Temps will warm and we could be near 70 degrees Monday. Along with the warm up may come the risk of t-storms. We will be monitoring the system for any strong to severe storms.