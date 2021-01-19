Colbert County Man Dies After Boat Overturns on Alabama Lake

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a man is dead after a boat capsized on an Alabama lake. The fatal accident happened Saturday on Pickwick Lake in Colbert County. Lt. Chad Pate of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says three people were tossed into the water when the flat-bottomed boat overturned. He says 68-year-old Dennis Glenn of Florence was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man and his 6-year-old son from Marietta, Georgia, taken to a hospital for treatment. Pickwick Lake sits on the Tennessee River near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Troopers are investigating what caused the boat the overturn.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)